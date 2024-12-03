Virgin Voyages launches 1st ever annual, interchangeable pass, plus more Travel Tuesday cruise deals
As sales for booking getaways soar this Travel Tuesday, Richard Branson has announced a new way to set sail with a first-of-its-kind year-long cruise pass.
Richard Branson announces new Virgin Voyages annual cruise pass
"One day you could be in the Mediterranean, you know, exploring Turkey or Italy or Spain, or another day you could be in the Caribbean," the Virgin Group founder told "Good Morning America" of the new Virgin Voyages annual pass.
With the purchase of an annual pass, the purchaser and a guest will be able to hop on and off any ship in the Virgin Voyages fleet worldwide.
"It's completely interchangeable. And so basically, you can go on any ship, anytime, anywhere," Branson said.
The adults only all-inclusive pass, billed as an "epic adventure," will cost $120,000.
"For those who can afford it, it's actually definitely a deal," Branson said.
Travel Tuesday cruise line deals
If a year-round cruise is out of budget, there are some other great cruise deals available this Travel Tuesday.
Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel told "GMA" that "most cruise lines are offering deals on cruises around the world," adding, "It's a great time to look at a summer vacation."
Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Explora Journeys and HX Hurtigruten Expeditions are all offering up to 50% off cruise fares.
"This could potentially be your best time of the year to get a deal," McDaniel said.
Cruise lines are also hoping to entice families with these deals: Royal Caribbean is boasting its biggest sale ever with up to $800 off, offering 60% off a second guest, plus kids sail free.
"We're seeing a lot of third and fourth guests sailing free offers, which are ideal for families," McDaniel said. "We're also seeing some really nice offers coming from luxury and expedition lines."
Fares for a second passenger on Celebrity Cruises and Virgin Voyages are 75% to 80% off.
Several cruise lines also have deals on upgrades, excursions and amenities including Princess and MSC Cruises, which are giving up to $500 onboard credits, and up to $1,000 on Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Carnival Cruise Line and Oceania, meanwhile, are both offering cabin upgrades.