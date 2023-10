1st look at Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard Disney's Treasure

1st look at Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard Disney's Treasure

1st look at Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard Disney's Treasure

1st look at Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard Disney's Treasure

1st look at Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard Disney's Treasure

Get a sneak peek at the Haunted Mansion-themed parlor coming to the Disney Cruise Line ship.