A look at the sights, sounds and flavors of Miami

A look at the sights, sounds and flavors of Miami

A look at the sights, sounds and flavors of Miami

A look at the sights, sounds and flavors of Miami

A look at the sights, sounds and flavors of Miami

The city and surrounding area are home to vibrant restaurants, beautiful murals, and must-see destinations such as Calle Ocho, Little Haiti and nearby Everglades National Park.