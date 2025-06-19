1:11newsSCOTUSJune 19, 2025SCOTUS upholds law restricting care for transgender youthABC News’ Devin Dwyer breaks down the Supreme Court’s decision, which upholds a Tennessee law banning some medical treatments for transgender youth, ruling that it does not amount to discrimination.Up Next in newsProfessor on SCOTUS upholding Tennessee ban on some gender-affirming care for minorsJune 18, 2025Supreme Court upholds ban on transgender treatments for minorsJune 19, 2025'We will keep fighting,' says transgender advocate as Pride Month celebrations beginJune 6, 2025