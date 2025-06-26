2:46newsJune 26, 2025Zohran Mamdani speaks out after stunning upset in NYC mayoral primaryMamdani told ABC News that his campaign strategy, which focused on affordability and economics, could be a blueprint for Democrats across the country.Up Next in newsZohran Mamdani win in NYC’s Democratic mayoral primary sparks national discussionJune 26, 2025What Mamdani’s victory in NYC primary could mean for Democratic PartyJune 25, 2025Zohran Mamdani declares victory over Andrew Cuomo in NYC mayoral primaryJune 25, 2025