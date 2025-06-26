1:38newsJune 26, 2025American Airlines plane makes emergency landing after engine issueThe Airbus A321 was departing from Las Vegas on Wednesday morning toward Charlotte when the crew reported an “engine issue,” forcing an immediate turnaround.Up Next in newsSmoke, flames from American Airlines jet's engine mid-flight forces emergency landingJune 26, 2025FAA: Jacksonville ARTCC experiencing telecommunications outageJune 21, 2025What went wrong? Experts seek clues from the Air India plane crashJune 20, 2025