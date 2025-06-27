3:29wellnessJune 27, 2025RFK Jr.'s vaccine panel meeting: What to knowABC News' Dr. Tara Narula breaks down what the latest CDC vaccine advisory panel discussions could mean for your family, including possible changes to childhood vaccinations.Up Next in newsCDC vaccine panel recommends against flu vaccines containing thimerosalJune 26, 2025CDC director nominee grilled on vaccines, public health in confirmation hearingJune 25, 2025RFK Jr. adds 8 new members to CDC independent vaccine committeeJune 11, 2025