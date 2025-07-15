2:26newsEducationJuly 15, 2025Supreme Court allows Trump to gut Department of EducationIn a 6-3 decision, the court’s three liberals opposed to the ruling for President Donald Trump to go forward with his plan to dismantle the Department of Education.Up Next in newsFederal judge blocks Trump’s EO on birthright citizenship after SCOTUS rulingJuly 10, 2025Columbia law professor weighs in on implications of SCOTUS rulingJune 28, 2025Trump celebrates SCOTUS ruling on limiting lower courts' nationwide injunctionsJune 28, 2025