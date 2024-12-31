Former "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe hit back at those who criticized her look after plastic surgery.
In an Instagram post on Monday, Bristowe shared two different photos: one from 2015, when she first appeared on "The Bachelor," and another from more recently after her procedures.
The post was set to the song "We Are Not the Same Person" by Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden.
"lol…Believe it or not I've done more work on the inside," she wrote in the caption. "You can't physically see that, but I've never felt it more. ❤️"
She continued, "To the people who always wanna comment 'you were so much prettier before all the work you've had done.' I suggest you do the important work on the inside before judging what's on the outside."
Bristowe has been open about her cosmetic procedures in the past.
In 2021, she responded to a social media comment noting how she looked "different" since her first appearance on the franchise in 2015.
"6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour," Bristowe wrote in her response on X at the time. "Oh and I put on some weight."
Earlier this month, Bristowe shared photos and a video from her recent procedure on Instagram.
Bristowe first appeared on Chris Soules' season of "The Bachelor "before starring on her own season of "The Bachelorette," where she got engaged to Shawn Booth. The couple parted ways in 2018 after three years together.
She later got engaged to "The Bachelorette" star Jason Tartick in May 2021, but the two announced their split after four years together last year.