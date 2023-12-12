Kate Micucci has revealed she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

The actress and comedian, known for her role as Lucy on "The Big Bang Theory" and one half of the comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates, shared a TikTok video Saturday from the hospital.

"I'm in the hospital but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday," Micucci said. "They caught it really early. It's pretty weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life, so you know, it was a surprise, but also, I guess it happens."

Although lung cancer is often thought of as a disease impacting those who smoke, there are other risk factors for this type of cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, these may include environmental factors such as air pollution, radiation exposure, workplace exposures, exposure to secondhand smoke, a family history of lung cancer or having an HIV infection.

"In people who have never smoked, about 26% of deaths caused by lung cancer have been linked to being exposed to radon," the National Cancer Institute states. The agency also says exposure to chemicals and metals, including arsenic, asbestos, beryllium, cadmium, chromium, nickel, or tar and soot "can cause lung cancer in people who are exposed to them in the workplace and have never smoked."

In a comment responding to a fellow TikTok user, Micucci explained that bloodwork she had done was the impetus for her to get checked by a doctor.

"I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high," she wrote. "So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and … that's where the spot in my lung was noticed."

Micucci said the "greatest news" is that doctors caught her lung cancer in its early stages and she was optimistic about returning to her work.

"They got it out. I'm all good. But it's been a little bit of a trip and [I'll] probably be moving a little slow for a few weeks but then I'll be back at it," Micucci said.

"Can't wait to be painting more, which, I'll be painting soon I think," she added.