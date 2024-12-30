A 35-year-old dad has achieved an extraordinary milestone, completing 1 million pushups since he began tracking his journey in 2015.
Kevin Cullum, who gave himself a title as "The Push Up" guy on his Instagram account, has captured attention online with his mission to hit the goal.
His posts blend inspiration and humor, offering his followers a glimpse into his daily life while encouraging them to tackle their own challenges.
"I'm just trying to really motivate and inspire and pump people up and to go after big things in their own lives," he told "Good Morning America."
Cullum, who is also a dad of two, shared his journey began after hearing a colleague talk about tracking their own fitness progress.
Inspired by the idea of seeing what he could accomplish over time with consistent effort, Cullum decided to embark on his own pushup challenge.
In 2017, he created his Instagram account after nearing 100,000 pushups, when he realized that he could aim higher and use his journey toward 1 million pushups to inspire others.
"Because I thought the message could be much more impactful for anybody on earth," he explained. "If you just stick with something for a long enough period of time, you can accomplish massive things."
For Cullum, the pushups are more than just a fitness goal, sharing that they are a metaphor "to represent so many other things in life."
"The belief inside me was always there, that maybe this can impact someone, maybe this can inspire somebody to go after whatever it is that they want in their life, because we only have one life," he said. "And push ups are just the vehicle to trying to get those messages across."