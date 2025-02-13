A former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is opening up about a brain tumor diagnosis.
Teddi Mellencamp, who starred on the reality TV series for three seasons, shared on Instagram Wednesday that doctors found "multiple tumors" on her brain after she had been suffering from what she described as "severe and debilitating" headaches.
Mellencamp said doctors would perform surgery Wednesday to remove two of the tumors, and that she would have to undergo radiation later on to try to remove the additional tumors.
"I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health," Mellencamp wrote in a post. "Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey."
Mellencamp shares three children and a stepchild with Edwin Arroyave, from whom she announced her separation in November.
Arroyave also took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photograph of himself alongside Mellencamp in the hospital.
"Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen," he captioned the photo.
Mellencamp, the daughter of musician John Mellencamp, has not shared further details about her diagnosis.
She shared footage in her Instagram Stories Wednesday of friends and family by her bedside in the hospital and helping her shave her head ahead of surgery.
Teddi Mellencamp, now a podcast host and the founder of an accountability program, has also battled melanoma, a type of skin cancer, in recent years.
In February, she shared on the "Him & Her" podcast that has undergone around 20 surgeries over the past three years as a result of the melanoma diagnosis.