The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to ban the use of Red No. 3 dye in food products and medications has put a spotlight on the many items that contain the dye.
The FDA's ban on FD&C Red No. 3, also known as Red 3, will not go into effect until January 2027 for food products and beverages and January 2028 for consumable medications, meaning products containing Red 3 will still be on the market for the next two years.
Here is what to know about Red 3 and the products that contain it.
What is Red 3?
Red 3 is a petroleum-based synthetic food dye that gives foods and drinks a bright, cherry-red color.
The FDA announced on Jan. 15 that it is amending its color additive regulations to no longer allow the use of Red 3, which was first approved by the FDA in 1969.
The FDA's Jan. 15 decision was in response to a 2022 petition from health groups and activists that cited Red 3's link to cancer.
At least two studies have shown that high levels of the food dye were linked to cancer in rats. However, the link between the dye and cancer does not occur in humans, the FDA says.
While studies in other animals and humans did not show this link to cancer, an FDA regulation prohibits the agency from authorizing color additive found to induce cancer in either humans or animals, pushing the agency to revoke the food dye's previous authorization.
What types of medications may contain Red 3?
Red 3 is most often found in gummy vitamins and cough syrups, in order to give those products a bright red color.
What types of foods may contain Red 3?
Red 3 is primarily used in foods such as candy, cakes and cupcakes, cookies, frozen desserts, frosting and icings, and some ingested drugs, according to the FDA.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's database shows more than 9,000 brand-name foods that include Red 3 as an ingredient.
Some examples of foods that may contain Red 3 include:
- Brightly-colored candies
- Sodas
- Juices
- Yogurts
- Popsicles
- Cookies
- Frosting
- Vegetarian meats
- Frozen casseroles
How is Red 3 identified on food labels?
Color additives in foods are required by the FDA to be listed on food labels.
On food labels, Red 3 is listed as "FD&C Red No. 3," "FD&C Red 3," "Red 3" and "erythrosine," according to the FDA.
When looking at food labels, in addition to looking at the color additives, consumers should also look at the total number of ingredients in the product, according to ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton, a board-certified emergency medicine physician.
If a food label contains more than five ingredients, it is probably an "ultra-processed food" and its consumption should be limited, according to Sutton.
Is Red 3 different than Red 40?
Yes, Red 3 is separate from Red 40, a synthetic food dye used to achieve a bright crimson color in condiments and candy.
According to the USDA's branded foods database, Red 40, also known as red dye No. 40 and Allura Red, is the most used per pound consumed among three food dyes found in over 36,000 food products sold in the U.S.
The FDA's decision to ban Red 3 does not apply to Red 40, which will remain available for use in food products in the U.S.
Some studies have also shown Red 40 is a carcinogen in animals.
