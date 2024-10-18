Sam Champion is sharing a sun protection warning after revealing his own skin cancer diagnosis.
The WABC-TV and "Good Morning America" meteorologist said he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma after noticing a spot under his left eye.
Champion said that while the spot appeared small to him, the cancer was big enough underneath that he had to undergo Mohs surgery, a surgical procedure in which thin layers of skin are removed in order to remove the skin cancer while preserving as much tissue as possible, according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, where Champion was treated.
Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, and is diagnosed in at least 2 million people each year.
It originates in basal cells, a type of cell that produces new skin cells, and often occurs most often in people with light skin, people who freckle and people with red or blond hair and light-colored eyes, according to the AAD.
Basal cell carcinoma is not life-threatening in most cases, and can be treated quickly when found early.
While basal cell carcinoma can appear on the skin in different ways, a common sign is a "slowly growing, non-healing spot that sometimes bleeds," according to the AAD.
Champion said he underwent Mohs surgery in his dermatologist's office in early October.
Nearly two weeks after undergoing surgery, Champion was back on the air on "GMA" on Friday with a small scar under his left eye.
"There have been so many advancements in sun protection, sunscreen and laser treatments for pre-cancerous areas, so I hope, one day, no one has to go through surgery to get rid of skin cancer," Champion said on "GMA." "But right now, we have to keep our eye on our skin, our hands on our skin, be very vigilant and notice any unusual spots, and if those spots start to change, immediately get care."
Champion also said that after years of spending time outdoors without sun protection, he now never goes outside without apply sunscreen to his skin first.
"No matter how old you are ... no matter what your skin tone, your skin type, your skin color, they're cutting skin cancer off everybody, so it's everybody's issue," Champion said.