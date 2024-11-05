As a bruising electioneering season came to a close and voters readied to cast their votes, Sesame Street, the ever-wholesome children's show, posted a timely message on Monday.
"It's OK to feel anxious," the program said on social media, accompanying the statement with a picture of an apprehensive-looking Grover, one of the show's mainstay characters.
"We all face moments when things feel overwhelming, and that's okay," the show said. "Remember, you are not alone."
What followed on Monday night was a wave of similar comments posted by accounts maintained for the show's other characters.
Cookie Monster assured readers that it would be all right if they decide to take a break. He didn't say what you could take a break from, but election watching would presumably be included.
"It even better if it includes cookies," the monster added, speaking in his truncated way.
Roommates Ernie and Bert both shared messages about friends, who they said are always there when you're stressed. Elmo reminded everyone that "Elmo loves you." Oscar the Grouch said, "Perfection is overrated!" Big Bird shared a simple message: "Be kind. Be you. Be a good friend."
And an account for the yellow bird's best bud, Aloysius Snuffleupagus, had a day earlier relayed a choice piece of advice he once received.
"Whenever I feel overwhelmed, my Mommy tells me to go outside, take a deep breath, and enjoy a moment in nature," Snuffleupagus said.