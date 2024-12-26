As the New Year begins and resolutions are set, a creative approach to setting goals for the year ahead is going viral online.
The approach involves turning your resolutions into a bingo card, with each goal written into a square.
When you achieve a goal, you mark it with an "X" and try to get multiple bingos throughout the year.
Camille Smith, 26, of Philadelphia, said she has used a goal bingo board for the past two years and finds it keeps her "engaged" with her resolutions instead of writing them down once and putting them away.
"The bingo board is more like gamifying your goals," Smith, a chemical engineer and content creator, told "Good Morning America." "And at least for me, it's been able to keep me engaged with my goals."
She added of her success using the bingo approach, "I accomplished so much because I was consistently thinking about it all year, which is something that I hadn't experienced when I had just written my goals down."
Erin Jones, 29, of Florida, said she had the idea to do a bingo New Year's resolutions card at the end of 2022, when she was looking to accomplish big things and wanted to keep herself motivated.
"I used to teach, and kids always perk up when you turn the lesson into a game. So I'm like, 'You know what? I'm going to do that for myself,'" Jones told "GMA" of her inspiration. "I'm going to turn this thing into a game."
Jones shared her idea on TikTok, where it quickly went viral.
Jones said she had seen groups of friends and coworkers turn goal bingo boards into a community challenge by competing to see who gets bingo first.
She noted that goals on the bingo board can be both big and small, or even big goals broken down into smaller pieces on each square.
For instance, Jones set a goal one year to have more fun, so some of the squares on her bingo card that year said things like "go to a concert," and "take a vacation within the U.S."
"I always talk about optimizing your bingo card or strategically placing your goals so that you can either have the easiest chance of a bingo or your most life-changing bingo that you can get," Jones said. "So you can have larger goals, and you can use the squares to break down the milestones of those goals, and you can reward yourself after completing each square ... so that you can keep that motivation going."