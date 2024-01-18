Cori Broadus, the daughter of rapper and actor Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Taylor Broadus, revealed on social media Thursday that she suffered a "severe stroke."

Broadus, 24, shared the message in an Instagram story.

"I had a severe stroke this am," read the post, including two teary-eyed emojis.

"I started breaking down crying when they told me," the caption concluded.

Broadus said she suffered a "severe" stroke. Cori Broadus/@princessbroadus

Broadus posted another image on her Instagram story afterwards.

"Like I'm only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this," read the caption on the second photo.

Broadus opened up about her lupus diagnosis and mental health battle in 2021. Cori Broadus/@princessbroadus

"Each year, 10% to 15% of the nearly 795,000 people in the United States who have a stroke are between the ages of 18 and 45," according to the American Heart Association.

"Despite a decline in the general population, stroke rates – and hospitalizations for it – have increased by more than 40% among younger adults in the past several decades."

In 2021, Broadus revealed in an Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with lupus at 6 years old, something she says ultimately contributed to poor mental health.

"I grew up with two light-skinned brothers, and I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at 6, so I was overweight from being on steroids, and that automatically messed with my health ... People looked at me like I was an alien," Broadus said at the time.

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, "Lupus is a chronic (long-term) disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body. It's an autoimmune disease, which means that your immune system — the body system that usually fights infections — attacks healthy tissue instead."

The LFA also notes "lupus increases your risk for heart disease."

Lupus can impact several areas of the body including the skin, digestive system, kidneys, muscles, tendons, nervous system, and the heart, according to the LFA.