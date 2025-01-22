New research shows that drinking sparkling water to help lose weight may not necessarily be a winning strategy.
Dr. Akira Takahashi, a physician in the dialysis center at Tesseikai Neurosurgical Hospital in Shijonawate, Japan, authored the study, published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, which builds on previous research to see what happens when carbon dioxide enters the blood, including during activities like drinking carbonated water.
To break down the study's findings, ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday and explained that for those looking to carbonated water to support weight loss, the "clinical effect is very, very small -- it might help, but is really probably not clinically relevant."
She said the researchers "compared what happens when you drink a carbonated beverage to what happens to patients with kidney disease who are on dialysis."
The data, Narula explained, showed that "when carbon dioxide gets into your bloodstream, your red blood cells, it changes the pH and makes the blood a little more alkaline -- and in that setting, the blood cells are able to absorb more sugar, or glucose, dropping your blood sugar level. In that respect, it might help your metabolism."
The study also looked at satiety as a result of consuming bubbly beverages, which Narula pointed out fills the stomach with a little bit of that gas and "might create the sensation of fullness or might make you less hungry," as well as "increase or change your gut motility or movement."
"Lastly, you may not be reaching for a sugary beverage or soda if you're drinking carbonated water," she said, of how carbonated water could be a healthier option, especially when trying to lose weight.
She added, however, "By all of these ways, it might help, but probably not by that much."
Benefits of drinking water for weight loss
While fluid intake can vary based on physical activity, environment and individual overall health, the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has determined that about 15.5 cups for men and 11.5 cups for women per day is adequate.
"Probably about 9 to 12 glasses a day," Narula reiterated, citing the importance of water "for every cellular process in our body, for digestion and metabolism."
"Carbonated beverages might be helpful for those who don't like plain water. And water is part of a healthy living strategy, but it is not really the way to lose weight," she said. "We're talking about a healthy eating plan, well rounded, something that's sustainable, exercise."
"Water is part of this, but clearly not the magic bullet," she said.