When Grayson Smith, a 23-year-old woman from Texas, started feeling sluggish and tired in the afternoons, she said a blood test she had low testosterone, a sex hormone traditionally associated with men.
After her healthcare provider suggested she start using a testosterone cream as a supplement, Smith told "Good Morning America" it was life-changing.
"Now I have so much more energy and like motivation, even like feeling good, it makes me feel like I can do more," said Smith, who documented her journey on social media. "It’s changed my life so much."
Smith is part of a growing trend of women taking testosterone, and sharing it on social media, with the hashtags #testosteroneforwomen and #womentakingtestosterone contributing millions of views.
Testosterone is an essential hormone for both men and women, playing an important role in muscle growth and cognitive function. Low levels of the hormone can lead to changes in mood, cognition and decreased libido, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Testosterone levels very with age, according to the Cleveland Clinic, and start to drop around age 30 or 40.
Brenda Anderson, 44, said she when she started feeling tired and not like herself in July, her doctor recommended she start on injections of testosterone.
Six months later, Anderson, who lives in Utah, said she has noticed a significant change.
"I feel like my energy levels are back," Anderson told "Good Morning America." "I feel like I can work the full day and enjoy my family and enjoy the things I want to do without feeling that high level of fatigue that I was experiencing."
Despite its growing interest among women, testosterone is not currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for women.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has also expressed concern about the safety of testosterone in women, noting that in most cases, the hormone should not be prescribed for women under 40.
When it is used, testosterone should only be taken under the care of a medical professional as a prescription medication.
Dr. Debra Karnasiewicz, a board-certified internist who specializes in the care of women, told "GMA" that she believes the research on testosterone and women is lacking.
"In this particular arena, there are not enough studies to give us the answers we need so we can prescribe it safely," Karnasiewicz said, adding that women should talk to their medical provider first to look for any underlying causes of symptoms they may be experiencing, like fatigue.
"Testosterone treatment is not the fountain of youth, and it can, in fact, be harmful, particularly in younger women," she said. "If you're feeling tired, testosterone is not the answer. You should make an appointment with your doctor and get a good physical to see if there's an underlying cause."
In addition to the lack of research showing the benefits of testosterone for women, taking the hormone can also come with side effects, including unwanted hair growth, acne, liver damage, hair loss and birth defects.
Pregnant women or women trying to get pregnant should not take testosterone.