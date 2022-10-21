'GMA' Deals & Steals $20 & under

VIDEO: 1st major update on weight loss surgery in 3 decades
1:58

1st major update on weight loss surgery in 3 decades

Dr. Jennifer Ashton joins “GMA” to chat about two new weight loss studies, including one about who qualifies for surgery and another about when to use medication.

