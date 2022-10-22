'GMA' Deals & Steals on fall finds

VIDEO: Alarming surge in child respiratory illnesses
4:15

Alarming surge in child respiratory illnesses

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden, joins “GMA” to discuss how hospitals are coping with a surge in cases and if parents should be concerned.

