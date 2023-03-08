'GMA' Deals & Steals on star style

VIDEO: Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart attack, stroke risk
3:00

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart attack, stroke risk

Dr. Darien Sutton explains the new study that found some sugar substitutes could be linked to an increased risk of stroke and heart attack.

Up Next in wellness

No increased risk of stroke for adults 65+ after COVID shot, CDC and FDA say

No increased risk of stroke for adults 65+ after COVID shot, CDC and FDA say

January 18, 2023
VIDEO: Fiancée of slain reporter hopes to give birth to his child via IVF

Fiancée of slain reporter hopes to give birth to his child via IVF

March 7, 2023
VIDEO: Meet ‘The King of Chemo’: Man with terminal brain tumor out to break world records

Meet ‘The King of Chemo’: Man with terminal brain tumor out to break world records

March 3, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.