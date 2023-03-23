'GMA' Deals & Steals to celebrate spring

VIDEO: CDC warns invasive Strep A is on the rise in US
1:25

CDC warns invasive Strep A is on the rise in US

Cases of invasive group A strep infections, which can cause severe illness and be deadly, remain elevated in some parts of the country, officials warned.

