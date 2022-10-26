Children's hospitals fill up as respiratory illnesses surge

5:14wellnessOctober 26, 2022Children's hospitals fill up as respiratory illnesses surgeHospital beds for kids are at 75% capacity nationwide, but in states like Texas, Tennessee, Delaware, Maine and Rhode Island, 90% of beds are filled.Up Next in wellnessChildhood RSV cases rising, overwhelming pediatric hospital wardsOctober 25, 2022Breast cancer survivor credits influencer with saving her life by sharing her storyOctober 20, 2022NICU nurse named patient’s godmother after they form unbreakable bondOctober 10, 2022