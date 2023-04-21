The best reusable water bottles for Earth Day

VIDEO: CoolSculpting taking heat over reported side effects
3:32

CoolSculpting taking heat over reported side effects

The New York Times looked at the risks associated with the popular beauty procedure, finding it may be causing more serious side effects than were previously reported.

Up Next in wellness

Supermodel Linda Evangelista claims ‘cool sculpting’ has deformed her

Supermodel Linda Evangelista claims ‘cool sculpting’ has deformed her

September 24, 2021
VIDEO: Teen with cancer receives special birthday surprise

Teen with cancer receives special birthday surprise

April 17, 2023
VIDEO: Passionate trainer opens free health center for elderly and those with disabilities

Passionate trainer opens free health center for elderly and those with disabilities

April 7, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.