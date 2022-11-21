Digital Deals: Save 50% on Karma Gifts home accessories and more gift ideas

VIDEO: Donor saves life of 2 boys through bone marrow donation
4:59

Donor saves life of 2 boys through bone marrow donation

Brothers Eli and Jacob Kulman were diagnosed with an extremely rare immune disorder but both were able to match with the same bone transplant donor, Avi Kaplan.

