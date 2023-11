Dr. Jen chats hair care at different ages with her mom and daughter

Dr. Jen chats hair care at different ages with her mom and daughter

Dr. Jen chats hair care at different ages with her mom and daughter

Dr. Jen chats hair care at different ages with her mom and daughter

Dr. Jen chats hair care at different ages with her mom and daughter

ABC News’ Dr. Jen Ashton breaks down what women at different ages should know when it comes to hair care practices.