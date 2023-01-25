'GMA3' Deals & Steals for the home & kitchen

VIDEO: FDA proposes new guidance for lead in baby food
1:10

FDA proposes new guidance for lead in baby food

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance for the amount of lead allowed in baby food a year after alarming congressional reports found traces of heavy metals in popular baby foods.

