Fears grow over threat of a ‘tripledemic' for children

3:20wellnessParentingOctober 24, 2022Fears grow over threat of a ‘tripledemic' for childrenDr. Jennifer Ashton answers questions about the surge in pediatric respiratory virus, and the threat of a potentially severe flu season and spike in COVID-19 cases.Up Next in wellnessLook for 'an excessively difficult time breathing': Dr. Alok Patel on signs of RSVOctober 22, 2022Breast cancer survivor credits influencer with saving her life by sharing her storyOctober 20, 2022NICU nurse named patient’s godmother after they form unbreakable bondOctober 10, 2022