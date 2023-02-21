This Week from 40 Boxes: Save on bedding upgrades and more

VIDEO: Duke University basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about cancer research
5:52

Former Duke University basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about cancer research

College campuses are spreading awareness about the need for stem cell donors with the “Get in the Game” initiative.

Up Next in wellness

17-year-old cancer survivor scores winning shot in basketball game

17-year-old cancer survivor scores winning shot in basketball game

February 20, 2023
VIDEO: 10-year-old girl with sickle cell disease raises awareness about bone marrow donation

10-year-old girl with sickle cell disease raises awareness about bone marrow donation

February 16, 2023
VIDEO: The science behind real-life fungus from ‘The Last of Us’

The science behind real-life fungus from ‘The Last of Us’

February 10, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.