1:32The University of Kansas Health SystemwellnessParentingAugust 9, 2024Hospital experiences baby boom among staff with 16 pregnancies in 11 monthsThe Birth Place at Olathe Medical Center has celebrated 16 pregnancy announcements among its staff in less than a year.Up Next in wellnessWatch the moment 10-year-old with alopecia goes out in public bald for 1st timeAugust 7, 2024Little League umpire reunites with surgeon who saved his lifeJuly 31, 2024Isabella Strahan rings bell after finishing chemoJune 17, 2024