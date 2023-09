Increased risk of blood clots with painkillers and some contraceptives

Increased risk of blood clots with painkillers and some contraceptives

Increased risk of blood clots with painkillers and some contraceptives

Increased risk of blood clots with painkillers and some contraceptives

Increased risk of blood clots with painkillers and some contraceptives

A new study found that women who use anti-inflammatory painkillers alongside hormonal contraception appear to be at a small increased risk of blood clots known as venous thromboembolism or VTE.