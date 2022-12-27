The best after-Christmas sales to shop right now

VIDEO: Jump-start your New Year’s fitness resolutions with these workouts
8:53

Jump-start your New Year’s fitness resolutions with these workouts

All-star trainers Adrian Williams, Jeanette Jenkins, Leyon Azubuike and Amanda LaCount share different ways to move your body in 2023.

