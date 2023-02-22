The lifesaving impact of registering people to become bone marrow donors

4:01wellnessFebruary 22, 2023The lifesaving impact of registering people to become bone marrow donorsRobin Roberts showcases some of the amazing people across the country who joined the donor registry over the last five months.Up Next in wellnessRobin Roberts impact on registering people to become bone marrow donorsFebruary 21, 202310-year-old girl with sickle cell disease raises awareness about bone marrow donationFebruary 16, 2023The science behind real-life fungus from ‘The Last of Us’ February 10, 2023