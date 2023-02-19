'GMA' Deals & Steals for vacation vibes

VIDEO: MLB star's tribute to a young fan leads to a life-saving donation
4:47

MLB star's tribute to a young fan leads to a life-saving donation

A Houston Astros player who heard the story of a young baseball fan's struggle to find bone-marrow donations helped saved another man's life.

