New study reveals risk of sugar consumption and heart health

2:16wellnessFebruary 15, 2023New study reveals risk of sugar consumption and heart healthA new research study reveals that the type of carbohydrate may be more important than how much of it is consumed when it comes to keeping our heart healthy.Up Next in wellnessSome moms microdose mushrooms for anxiety, depression, study showsFebruary 10, 202310-year-old girl with sickle cell disease raises awareness about bone marrow donation February 15, 2023The science behind real-life fungus from ‘The Last of Us’ February 10, 2023