Ozempic shows promising signs of treating kidney failure, company says

Ozempic shows promising signs of treating kidney failure, company says

Ozempic shows promising signs of treating kidney failure, company says

Ozempic shows promising signs of treating kidney failure, company says

Ozempic shows promising signs of treating kidney failure, company says

The drug’s maker, Novo Nordisk, halted a study that showed promising preliminary results in treating kidney failure in patients with diabetes.