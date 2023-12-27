3:50wellnessDecember 27, 2023Robin Arzon shares 4-part life audit"GMA's" new fitness contributor is the head fitness instructor at Peloton, an author and an attorney, and has helpful steps you can take as the new year approaches.Up Next in wellnessFederal appeals court puts federal ban on imports of latest Apple watchDecember 27, 2023This Bronx high school hip-hop therapy program helps students process their emotionsDecember 19, 2023Dr. Jen Ashton weighs in on stigma around Ozempic, weight loss drugsDecember 15, 2023