'GMA3' Deals & Steals on accessories

VIDEO: Study shows physical activity increases brain function later in life
1:45

Study shows physical activity increases brain function later in life

In a new study, researchers found that being physically active during all phases of adulthood was associated with higher cognition.

Up Next in wellness

About half of US adults are meeting physical activity guidelines: CDC

About half of US adults are meeting physical activity guidelines: CDC

January 27, 2023
VIDEO: 10-year-old girl with sickle cell disease raises awareness about bone marrow donation

10-year-old girl with sickle cell disease raises awareness about bone marrow donation

February 16, 2023
VIDEO: The science behind real-life fungus from ‘The Last of Us’

The science behind real-life fungus from ‘The Last of Us’

February 10, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.