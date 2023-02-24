How sugar can affect your skin

3:22wellnessFebruary 24, 2023How sugar can affect your skinDermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe explains how sugar can accelerate the aging process, and cause acne and breakouts, but also why some choose to include it in their skin care.Up Next in wellnessDr. Jennifer Ashton gives cleansing tips for healthy skinFebruary 20, 202310-year-old girl with sickle cell disease raises awareness about bone marrow donationFebruary 16, 2023The science behind real-life fungus from ‘The Last of Us’ February 10, 2023