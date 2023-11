Woman alleges in lawsuit that fertility doctor used his sperm to inseminate her

Brianna Hayes learned through a DNA test that her mom's former fertility doctor was her biological father. Her mother Sharon alleges the doctor used his sperm to artificially inseminate her.