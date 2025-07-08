Whitney Purvis, who was featured on MTV's 2009 documentary series "16 and Pregnant," was arrested Monday on a felony warrant for involuntary manslaughter.
The 33-year-old was taken into custody and was also charged on two drug-related counts, use of communication device in commission of a felony involving controlled substances and manufacturing, delivering, distributing administering, selling, or possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to court documents. She was denied bond.
An arrest affidavit obtained by ABC News accuses Purvis of committing involuntary manslaughter in Floyd County, Georgia, on Feb. 16, 2025, by allegedly illegally distributing drugs to a victim who later died.
The affidavit alleges Purvis "intentionally distributed a substance presented as 'Tranq,' commonly known as Xylazine and Fentanyl, to the victim, which directly contributed in the victim's death due to a toxic overdose."
The victim's name is listed in the affidavit as John Mark Harris.
ABC News reached out to Purvis for comment but did not immediately hear back.
"16 and Pregnant" debuted on MTV in 2009 and featured several stories of struggles and perseverance related to teen pregnancy. Purvis appeared in an episode of the show, which followed her and her then-boyfriend Weston Lewis Gosa as they navigated life as expectant teen parents -- including their financial struggles, social isolation and schooling -- and attempted to move out of her grandmother's home.
Purvis welcomed her son, Weston Owen Gosa Jr., in April 2009.
Just over one month ago, on June 2, Purvis took to social media to share that Weston had died at the age of 16.
"This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just dont understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don't know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child?" Purvis wrote at the time.
"I'm in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don't want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can't describe the pain I am feeling," she added.
Purvis has since posted on social media several times since announcing her son's death, including sharing several photos of their time together.
"Please let me find you again," she wrote in one post from late June.