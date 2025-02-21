Eric Mabius, star of the comedy series "Ugly Betty," has been arrested in Florida.
According to Nassau County Sheriff's Office records, Mabius was booked early Thursday morning at Nassau County Jail and Detention Center on charges of battery and resisting without violence.
A police report obtained by "Good Morning America" describes a fight at a Florida bar in which Mabius knocked both a disruptive guest of the bar and a victim to the floor, after the victim asked the disruptive guest to leave.
According to the police report, the victim reported that "while she was on the ground, Eric got on top of her and was pulling her hair ripping a handful of her hair from her scalp."
In the report, the victim said the fighting lasted a few seconds before "multiple people at the bar [were] able to pull both [Mabius and the disruptive guest] off of her."
The report continued, "While outside, Eric became more belligerent and not following simple commands to just sit on the bench." The report added that at one point, Mabius "tried to stand up and walk behind" the arresting officer as they were "trying to finish investigating the incident."
After being escorted back to the bench, Mabius was placed under arrest for "resisting without violence." The report stated that the unnamed victim wished to press charges against Mabius, leading officers to add a charge of "simple battery."
Both Mabius and the disruptive guest, who was also arrested for simple battery and resisting without violence, were transported to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility "where they were booked on the listed charges without further incident," according to the report.
Mabius starred in "Ugly Betty" from 2006 to 2010, where he played Daniel Meade for all four seasons on the show.
Mabius is currently starring in the Hallmark series "Signed, Sealed, Delivered."
ABC News has reached out to representatives for Mabius for additional comment.