Love the "GMA" Book Club and want more?
"Good Morning America" now has YA edition of our book club featuring young adult picks.
Every month, we will have different novels from different genres and authors as our picks to expand the type of stories we bring to readers.
Scroll down to shop our monthly picks. Enjoy your reading!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
October 2024
Heir
This ruthless romantic fantasy is about a new generation of characters set in the same world as the unforgettable "An Ember in the Ashes" series from the bestselling and award-winning author. In the novel, Sabaa Tahir interweaves the lives of three young people as they grapple with power, treachery, love, and the devastating consequences of unchecked greed, on a journey that may cost them their lives — and their hearts.
- $18.99
- $21.99