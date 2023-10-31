Stuck in a reading rut?
Not if you're listening to "The Book Case" podcast hosted by Kate and Charlie Gibson.
Each week, "The Book Case" podcast helps readers check out books beyond their usual favorite genres.
And Kate and Charlie's regular appearances on "Good Morning America" mean even more opportunities to visit local bookstores, meet fascinating characters, and speak with bestselling authors, tastemakers and independent bookstore owners.
Below, you'll find a list of the books recommended in the podcast. What will you read next?
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.