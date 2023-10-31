Can't decide what to read next? Look no further than the books featured on "GMA3: What You Need to Know"!
"GMA3" highlights a number of new and notable books each week that you'll want to read cover to cover. Everything from brand-new authors to experts sharing advice, from chefs telling cute stories to complement their recipes to adorable children's books and beyond -- you'll always learn about something you'll love and want to add to your reading list.
Check out recently featured books in the list below and be sure to check back often for more must-reads.
Read GMA Book Club picks along with us and join the conversation all month long on our Instagram account -- GMA Book Club and #GMABookClub. And get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.