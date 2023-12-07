Need holiday gift ideas? Here's what our "GMA" readers love to shop the most!

We're rounding up some of your most-shopped items from brands like Spanx, brooklinen, Quince, Walmart and more to provide inspiration for the holiday gifting season. Sometimes the things we've bought for ourselves make the best tried-and-true gifts for others!

For example, Quince's bamboo sheet set or cropped cardigan make great gifts for hosts or moms. lululemon's viral belt bag is a great gift for a friend and T-fal's nonstick cookware set is ideal for the cook (or aspiring cook) in your life.

We also have favorites from Amazon, from a bread-making machine to a carry-on travel backpack, as well as beloved beauty products like Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Fresh Day Serum and Glossier's Balm Dotcom.

Check it all out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Home and kitchen favorites

10% off Our Place Wonder Oven $175

$195 Our Place Shop Now

Williams Sonoma GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan, 8" $99.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

19% off Caraway Bakeware Set $220.50

$275 Caraway Shop Now

50% off Walmart Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ Technology $198

$399 Walmart Shop Now

brooklinen Marlow Pillow $65 brooklinen Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Basics Down Alternative Bed Pillow $35.10 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Basics 2 Pound Non-Stick Bread Making Machine $85.45 Amazon Shop Now

51% off Walmart Miko Home Air Purifier with Multiple Speeds $57.99

$119.99 Walmart Shop Now

Yeti Yeti Rambler Jr. 12 oz Kids Water Bottle $25 Walmart Shop Now

Quince Bamboo Sheet Set $89.90 Quince Shop Now

10% off Walmart T-fal Easy Care Nonstick Cookware, 20 Piece Set, Grey, Dishwasher Safe $88.50

$99 Walmart Shop Now

14% off Saatva Classic Mattress, Queen, 11.5", Plush Soft $1696

$1995 Saatva Shop Now

Amazon AIREX Balance Pad $69.99 Amazon Shop Now

34% off Amazon Kikerike Backpack Stool Cooler Chair $24.98

$37.98 Amazon Shop Now

Beauty and skin care favorites

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum $78 Drunk Elephant Shop Now

Olive & June Cuticle Balm $16 brooklinen Shop Now

M·A·C M·A·CSTACK Mascara $28 M·A·C Shop Now

Glossier Balm Dotcom $14 Glossier Shop Now

Apparel favorites

39% off lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28" $59

$98 lululemon Shop Now

Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Cropped Cardigan $59.90 Quince Shop Now

Spanx Spanx Thinstincts 2.0 Mid-Thigh Short $58 Spanx Shop Now

SKIMS SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit $68 SKIMS Shop Now

Accessory favorites

Hoka Clifton 9 Sneakers $145 Hoka Shop Now

Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers $100 Allbirds Shop Now

71% off Walmart Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set $84.99

$299.99 Walmart Shop Now

Cariuma Cariuma Triple White Premium Leather $139 Cariuma Shop Now

9% off Amazon Amazon Basics Carry-On Travel Backpack $46.19

$51.14 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Amazon adidas Originals Kids-Boy's/Girl's Mixed Graphic Cushioned Crew Socks $15.28

$20 Amazon Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L $38 lululemon Shop Now

Tech favorites

Walmart PlayStation 5 Disc Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle $499 Walmart Shop Now

51% off Walmart Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip- Matte Black $169

$349.95 Walmart Shop Now

23% off Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds $99

$129 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart MEE audio Connect Air in-Flight Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Adapter for up to 2 AirPods $49.99 Walmart Shop Now