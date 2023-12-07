Need holiday gift ideas? Here's what our "GMA" readers love to shop the most!
We're rounding up some of your most-shopped items from brands like Spanx, brooklinen, Quince, Walmart and more to provide inspiration for the holiday gifting season. Sometimes the things we've bought for ourselves make the best tried-and-true gifts for others!
For example, Quince's bamboo sheet set or cropped cardigan make great gifts for hosts or moms. lululemon's viral belt bag is a great gift for a friend and T-fal's nonstick cookware set is ideal for the cook (or aspiring cook) in your life.
We also have favorites from Amazon, from a bread-making machine to a carry-on travel backpack, as well as beloved beauty products like Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Fresh Day Serum and Glossier's Balm Dotcom.
Home and kitchen favorites
T-fal Easy Care Nonstick Cookware, 20 Piece Set, Grey, Dishwasher Safe
- $88.50
- $99
- Walmart
Beauty and skin care favorites
Apparel favorites
Accessory favorites
adidas Originals Kids-Boy's/Girl's Mixed Graphic Cushioned Crew Socks
- $15.28
- $20
- Amazon
Tech favorites
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip- Matte Black
- $169
- $349.95
- Walmart
MEE audio Connect Air in-Flight Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Adapter for up to 2 AirPods
- $49.99
- Walmart