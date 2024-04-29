From leggings and shorts to sports bras and belt bags, lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section has more than 200 styles you can shop now.
For example, find men's and women's apparel, like the sweat-wicking Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Spaghetti-Strap cami top, now $34. Style this cami alone or wear it as a comfortable layering piece beneath your workwear. There's also the Align High-Rise Pant, one of our favorite leggings to wear daily.
There is a lot to shop for runners: The Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short, a piece designed for running, is a great option to add to your summer athletic apparel. It's lightweight, quick-drying and features mesh fabric panels for ventilation. And the Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe, an "everyday neutral road-to-trail running shoe," is available for under $100. Try it out and return within 30 days if it doesn't suit you! Complete your look with the High Ventilation Running Hat aimed at maintaining airflow on a sweaty run.
We're keeping an eye on all of the styles within the "We Made Too Much" section and rounding up some of our favorite spring and summer picks.
Continue below to shop!
$25 and under
lululemon Align™ Asymmetrical Ribbed Bra Light Support C/D Cup Shine
- $24
- $58
- lululemon
$50 and under
lululemon Align™ V-Neck Bra Light Support, C/D Cup
- $39 - $49
- $58 - $58
- lululemon