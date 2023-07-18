lululemon is beloved for many reasons, but over the past few years has found even more fans thanks to its TikTok-viral Everywhere Belt Bag.
With adjustable straps and pockets galore, the brand's bags make fashionable yet functional pieces or upgrades to your longtime favorites. The belt bag is no different, boasting not only an adjustable strap, but a hidden zipper compartment on the back, water-repellant fabric, and a streamlined design that makes it easy to pair with just about anything.
If you still have yet to get your hands on the classic Everywhere Belt Bag, you can scroll below to shop. But hurry -- this style is super popular and typically sells out quickly!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Clear Belt Bag 1L Logo
Price: $38 • From: Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Price: $38 • From: lululemon
