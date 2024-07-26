Stoney Clover Lane is hosting its much-anticipated back-to-school sale right now.
The event is the perfect opportunity to refresh yours or your child's school accessories with chic and personalized flare just in time for the new school year. The sale is offering 15% off when you purchase any bundle of Classic or Mini Backpack, Lunch Tote and Slim Pouch.
Plus, you can score free shipping on orders of $250 or more. Whether you're looking for a personalized backpack, a statement pencil case or a bold travel pouch, Stoney Clover Lane has something for everyone to elevate back-to-school style.
Along with its back-to-school sale, Stoney Clover Lane has also restocked its vibrant and popular Jelly Collection.
Known for its bright colors and versatile pieces, the Jelly Collection offers stylish and practical options for everyday use.
Don't miss out on these fantastic deals and the chance to shop the latest must-have items.
